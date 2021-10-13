© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Being a Commercial R E Broker - 38 years - from Calif - I specilized in Medical building leasing/sales in Orange County. To all my Doctor friends and clients- Stop the Madness. Stop killing people.
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • October 13, 2021
I am a Patriot Street Fighter , from Newport Beach - California - but now living in Medellin, Colombia with my 33 yr old son, Jeffrey. The Docs need to stop this madness. Otherwise, they will be held accountable. We are at the tipping point. I can feel it. This Southwest story has everyone's attention. Pilots are dying. There has been a big uptick of small plane crashes over the last 60 days. Lots of them crashing. Possibly from vaxed pilots. The thumbnail pic is our 3rd story family room ( and my office ) . It is a really cool space with great views of Medellin and of our beautiful gardens:
www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Check out our web site for our B n b. Cheers !
www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Check out our web site for our B n b. Cheers !
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.