Miles Guo: The real power of a country is not the power of its land, but the power of its people

2022.10.13 The real power of a country is not the power of its land, but the power of its people. Time has changed, and so is the way of ruling by taking the land and enslaving people. Winning the people’s support is the only solution to stabilize the regime and avoid being beaten up.
（无LOGO版）国家真正的强大不是靠大片的土地,是靠人民的强大。占有土地 奴隶人民统治政权的方式一去不复返。只有人民的拥护才会有政权的稳定才会不挨揍。
