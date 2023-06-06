Conservatism Is DYING In Republican Party GOP RINOS Are Stamping Out Populism To Move Party Left

Stew Peters Show





June 5, 2023





Is conservatism dying in the GOP as Republican elites try to move the party left?

Kathy Barnett, the national grassroots director for the Vivek Ramaswamy presidential campaign, is here to talk about her work across the country promoting America first ideas.

Kathy ran against Dr. Oz in the Pennsylvania GOP primary and lost because the establishment loyalists like Sean Hannity targeted her with unfair attacks.

President Donald Trump also kneecapped her campaign by endorsing Dr. Oz.

The mainstream media is intentionally ignoring the will of the people and continues to push candidates the people do not want.

Unfortunately, the party bosses that run the GOP do not make winning elections their number one priority.

Instead, their number one priority is control and maintaining the status quo even if they lose.

Vivek Ramaswamy recently said the reason Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine is because most of Europe gets their energy from Russia.

The money used to invade Ukraine came from European nations that depend on Russian natural gas.

GOP elites continue to push radical transgender ideologies on our children.

RINOS are also pushing for gun confiscation through unconstitutional “Red Flag” gun laws.

The illegal immigration crisis is intentional and designed to overwhelm the nation and make American lives worse.

The best thing we can do is continue to hold politicians accountable and keep speaking the truth.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2sb08i-conservatism-is-dying-in-republican-party-gop-rinos-are-stamping-out-populi.html



