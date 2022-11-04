CCP Creates Digital Currency Trading Center In HK To Tighten Control

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https://gnews.org/articles/506831
Summary：In the live broadcast on November 2, Miles Guo mentioned that as early as three years ago, the Whistleblower Movement uttered a warning that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would build Hong Kong a digital currency trading center as its financial nuclear weapon to destroy Western democracies. The CCP may seize control of humanity's future if the West does not wake up and modify its already antiquated digital currency policy.