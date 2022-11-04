Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CCP Creates Digital Currency Trading Center In HK To Tighten Control
24 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 days ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/506831

Summary：In the live broadcast on November 2, Miles Guo mentioned that as early as three years ago, the Whistleblower Movement uttered a warning that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would build Hong Kong a digital currency trading center as its financial nuclear weapon to destroy Western democracies. The CCP may seize control of humanity's future if the West does not wake up and modify its already antiquated digital currency policy.

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket