Summary：In the live broadcast on November 2, Miles Guo mentioned that as early as three years ago, the Whistleblower Movement uttered a warning that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would build Hong Kong a digital currency trading center as its financial nuclear weapon to destroy Western democracies. The CCP may seize control of humanity's future if the West does not wake up and modify its already antiquated digital currency policy.



