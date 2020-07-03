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Trump MT Rushmore-Protesters*Maxwell*Revisionist History?*
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50 views • July 03, 2020
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https://www.pri.org/stories/2019-01-31/european-colonization-americas-killed-10-percent-world-population-and-caused
https://www.ncregister.com/blog/darmstrong/were-50-million-people-really-killed-in-the-inquisition
https://www.thattheworldmayknow.com/crusades
https://indiancountrytoday.com/archive/native-history-construction-of-mount-rushmore-begins-nNaLMzte1kKPJmtJoLoFZA
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ghislaine-maxwell-knows-everything-and-will-be-naming-names-former-epstein-associate-says
https://twitter.com/jordanparker_/status/1279180370030653440
https://twitter.com/Scavino45/status/1278888354722000897
https://trulytimes.com/breaking-washington-redskins-cave-to-pressure-are-now-considering-changing-their-racist-team-name.html
https://twitter.com/search?q=Mt.%20Rushmore&;src=recent_search_click
https://www.history.com/topics/native-american-history/native-american-timeline
https://www.britannica.com/topic/The-Founding-Fathers-and-Slavery-1269536
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1279181153887498240
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1078261/ghislaine-maxwell-arrest-spotlight-bill-clinton-affair/
https://www.phillytrib.com/commentary/coard-five-facts-proving-columbus-was-one-of-historys-worst-monsters/article_016313a3-3e44-58c7-a815-a890292aff5c.html
https://twitter.com/search?q=Mt.%20Rushmore&;src=typed_query
https://twitter.com/ProjectLincoln/status/1278771276174237707
https://twitter.com/ResisterSis20/status/1279038428387201024
https://www.gabyweber.com/dwnld/artikel/eichmann/ingles/secret_pact_standard_oil.pdf
http://cabinetmagazine.org/issues/7/buckingham.php
https://www.cnn.com/2019/02/01/world/european-colonization-climate-change-trnd/index.html
https://www.colorlines.com/articles/47-years-ago-native-activists-occupied-mount-rushmore-protest-treaty-violations#:~:text=Nearly%20fifty%20years%20later%2C%20president,Thomas%20Jefferson%2C%20Abraham%20Lincoln%20and
https://blog.nativehope.org/six-grandfathers-before-it-was-known-as-mount-rushmore
https://www.truthorfiction.com/mount-rushmore-before-carving/
https://www.villagevoice.com/2004/09/21/the-bush-family-fortune/
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
https://www.pri.org/stories/2019-01-31/european-colonization-americas-killed-10-percent-world-population-and-caused
https://www.ncregister.com/blog/darmstrong/were-50-million-people-really-killed-in-the-inquisition
https://www.thattheworldmayknow.com/crusades
https://indiancountrytoday.com/archive/native-history-construction-of-mount-rushmore-begins-nNaLMzte1kKPJmtJoLoFZA
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ghislaine-maxwell-knows-everything-and-will-be-naming-names-former-epstein-associate-says
https://twitter.com/jordanparker_/status/1279180370030653440
https://twitter.com/Scavino45/status/1278888354722000897
https://trulytimes.com/breaking-washington-redskins-cave-to-pressure-are-now-considering-changing-their-racist-team-name.html
https://twitter.com/search?q=Mt.%20Rushmore&;src=recent_search_click
https://www.history.com/topics/native-american-history/native-american-timeline
https://www.britannica.com/topic/The-Founding-Fathers-and-Slavery-1269536
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1279181153887498240
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1078261/ghislaine-maxwell-arrest-spotlight-bill-clinton-affair/
https://www.phillytrib.com/commentary/coard-five-facts-proving-columbus-was-one-of-historys-worst-monsters/article_016313a3-3e44-58c7-a815-a890292aff5c.html
https://twitter.com/search?q=Mt.%20Rushmore&;src=typed_query
https://twitter.com/ProjectLincoln/status/1278771276174237707
https://twitter.com/ResisterSis20/status/1279038428387201024
https://www.gabyweber.com/dwnld/artikel/eichmann/ingles/secret_pact_standard_oil.pdf
http://cabinetmagazine.org/issues/7/buckingham.php
https://www.cnn.com/2019/02/01/world/european-colonization-climate-change-trnd/index.html
https://www.colorlines.com/articles/47-years-ago-native-activists-occupied-mount-rushmore-protest-treaty-violations#:~:text=Nearly%20fifty%20years%20later%2C%20president,Thomas%20Jefferson%2C%20Abraham%20Lincoln%20and
https://blog.nativehope.org/six-grandfathers-before-it-was-known-as-mount-rushmore
https://www.truthorfiction.com/mount-rushmore-before-carving/
https://www.villagevoice.com/2004/09/21/the-bush-family-fortune/
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