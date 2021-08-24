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L.A. Fire Captain Refuses Vaccine Mandate Tyranny in EPIC Speech!
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901 views • August 24, 2021
Christian Granucci's comments come days after Los Angeles City Council voted in favor of requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all city employees, which includes LAFD staff.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaYn6QM2Ny8&;t=745s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaYn6QM2Ny8&;t=745s
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