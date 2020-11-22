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Making A Killing - The Untold Story Of Psychotropic Drugs (2008)
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171 views • November 22, 2020
Psychotropic drugs. It’s the story of big money—drugs that fuel a $330 billion psychiatric industry, without a single cure. The cost in human terms is even greater—these drugs now kill an estimated 42,000 people every year. And the death count keeps rising.
Containing more than 175 interviews with lawyers, mental health experts, the families of victims and the survivors themselves, this riveting documentary rips the mask off psychiatric drugging and exposes a brutal but well-entrenched moneymaking machine.
Psychiatrists would like you to believe there is an epidemic of mental disease—and that psychotropic (mind‑altering) drugs are the remedy.
For decades they have worked to convince the public that their drugs are indispensable to the problems of everyday living. And yet ask any psychiatrist—as we did—and he will confess he has no answers to mental healing. Yet the treatments he inflicts on people—unsupported by any science—are wreaking havoc upon society.
The psychiatrist’s actions are taken in the name of profit—he bows to no other idol.
FACT:
In addition to crippling scores of people daily, psychiatric drugs kill an estimated 3,000 people every month. Yet these same drugs help psychiatry net a third of a trillion dollars globally each year.
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
Containing more than 175 interviews with lawyers, mental health experts, the families of victims and the survivors themselves, this riveting documentary rips the mask off psychiatric drugging and exposes a brutal but well-entrenched moneymaking machine.
Psychiatrists would like you to believe there is an epidemic of mental disease—and that psychotropic (mind‑altering) drugs are the remedy.
For decades they have worked to convince the public that their drugs are indispensable to the problems of everyday living. And yet ask any psychiatrist—as we did—and he will confess he has no answers to mental healing. Yet the treatments he inflicts on people—unsupported by any science—are wreaking havoc upon society.
The psychiatrist’s actions are taken in the name of profit—he bows to no other idol.
FACT:
In addition to crippling scores of people daily, psychiatric drugs kill an estimated 3,000 people every month. Yet these same drugs help psychiatry net a third of a trillion dollars globally each year.
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
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