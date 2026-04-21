BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Badflower’s Josh Katz - STAGE THREADS Ep. 19
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
4 views • Yesterday

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Stage Threads”, Josh Katz, singer/guitarist of the rock band, Badflower, shows off the stage outfits that he wears onstage, while on their 2026 North American tour with Point North and Olive Vox. Badflower is currently supporting their newest album, No Place Like Home.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - February 22, 2026

Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH BADFLOWER:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/wearebadflower

Instagram - https://instagram.com/badflowermusic

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@badflowermusic

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Badflower


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:36 Skip Intro

01:08 Clothing


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
digital tour busstage threadsbadflowerbadflower digital tour busbadflower stage threadsbadflower stylestyle badflowerbadflower fashionfashion badflowerbadflower outfitoutfit badflowerbadflower interviewbadflower bandbadflower musicjosh katz clothingjosh katz fashionjosh katz outfitsjosh katz stylebadflower big machine recordsbig machine recordsbadflower emo rockbadflower rockbadflower pop rockbadflower alternative rock
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:36Skip Intro

01:08Clothing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Renaissance Path: A radical blueprint for self-reliance in a broken system

The Renaissance Path: A radical blueprint for self-reliance in a broken system

Belle Carter
Smartphone addiction linked to eating disorders in kids and teens: New study reveals disturbing connection

Smartphone addiction linked to eating disorders in kids and teens: New study reveals disturbing connection

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Energy Secretary&#8217;s grim forecast: $3 gas may be more than a year away for Americans

Energy Secretary’s grim forecast: $3 gas may be more than a year away for Americans

Willow Tohi
U.S. Seizes Iranian Tanker; Talks Announced Amid Trump&#8217;s Threats

U.S. Seizes Iranian Tanker; Talks Announced Amid Trump’s Threats

Garrison Vance
The Sabotage of Global Energy Infrastructure is Intended to Starve Billions of Humans to Death

The Sabotage of Global Energy Infrastructure is Intended to Starve Billions of Humans to Death

Mike Adams
The FDA&#8217;s War on Healing: How They&#8217;re Coming for Your BPC-157 and Why You Must Act Now

The FDA’s War on Healing: How They’re Coming for Your BPC-157 and Why You Must Act Now

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy