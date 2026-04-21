Badflower’s Josh Katz - STAGE THREADS Ep. 19

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On this episode of DTB’s “Stage Threads”, Josh Katz, singer/guitarist of the rock band, Badflower, shows off the stage outfits that he wears onstage, while on their 2026 North American tour with Point North and Olive Vox. Badflower is currently supporting their newest album, No Place Like Home.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - February 22, 2026
Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL
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VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:36 Skip Intro
01:08 Clothing
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
00:00Introduction
00:36Skip Intro
01:08Clothing