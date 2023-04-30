Welcome To Proverbs Club.Justice For The Poor.
Proverbs 29:7 (NIV).
7) The righteous care about justice for the poor,
but the wicked have no such concern.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Righteous address the needs of the poor.
The Wicked despise those useless eaters,
if they even think about them at all.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8teecj
#righteous #care #justice #poor #wicked #no #such #concern
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.