Justice For The Poor - Proverbs 29:7

Proverbs 29:7 (NIV).

7) The righteous care about justice for the poor,

but the wicked have no such concern.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The Righteous address the needs of the poor.

The Wicked despise those useless eaters,

if they even think about them at all.

