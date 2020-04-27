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Correlation between 5G networks and Covid 19 outbreaks
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1385 views • April 27, 2020
A Spanish study was published last week that showed a very high correlation between Covid 19 infections and the presence of 5G technology. Countries without 5G had a strikingly less incidence of Covid 19 that countries with 5G. While the study made no attempt to explain the pathophysiology of 5G, Dr. Len and Francesco do. Failure to act on these findings are not only negligent but criminal.
The Voice of Reason Video/Podcast Page
submitted by: admin on 04/25/2020
Cutting through the confusion generated by fake news and its brainwashing hyperbole has left us all wondering what to believe about Covid 19. The Voice of Reason podcasts are intended to provide a commonsense commentary from authors and wellness advocates renown physician Len Saputo, MD and international Qigong Teacher Francesco Garripoli. Together, they will dialogue on What is New in the News in Healthcare regarding all aspects of Covid 19 and address your questions and comments in their shows.
Dr. Len and Francesco invite you to post your questions and comments on the Voice of Reason Blog. Click here to become a member of DoctorSaputo.com and be eligible to join their discussion. Membership is free and private and will not be shared with any other entities. Welcome to DoctorSaputo.com!. For those of you that already are members, to join the discussion.....https://www.doctorsaputo.com/a/the-voice-of-reason-video-podcast-page
The Voice of Reason Video/Podcast Page
submitted by: admin on 04/25/2020
Cutting through the confusion generated by fake news and its brainwashing hyperbole has left us all wondering what to believe about Covid 19. The Voice of Reason podcasts are intended to provide a commonsense commentary from authors and wellness advocates renown physician Len Saputo, MD and international Qigong Teacher Francesco Garripoli. Together, they will dialogue on What is New in the News in Healthcare regarding all aspects of Covid 19 and address your questions and comments in their shows.
Dr. Len and Francesco invite you to post your questions and comments on the Voice of Reason Blog. Click here to become a member of DoctorSaputo.com and be eligible to join their discussion. Membership is free and private and will not be shared with any other entities. Welcome to DoctorSaputo.com!. For those of you that already are members, to join the discussion.....https://www.doctorsaputo.com/a/the-voice-of-reason-video-podcast-page
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