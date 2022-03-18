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Life in the trenches, fierce battles for the Liberation of the territory of the LPR, occupied by military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine & national battalions. 031822
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200 views • March 18, 2022
Life in the trenches, fierce battles for the liberation of the territory of the LPR, occupied by military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and representatives of the national battalions.
There are no special forces here. These shots show ordinary men from the Donbass: miners, teachers, machine operators. It is they who give a worthy rebuff to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Donbass fighting since 2014, when will it end. Liberation from Ukraine!
There are no special forces here. These shots show ordinary men from the Donbass: miners, teachers, machine operators. It is they who give a worthy rebuff to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Donbass fighting since 2014, when will it end. Liberation from Ukraine!
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