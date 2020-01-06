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OPCW leaks expose 'criminal' Syria cover-up -- and US media is silent (MIRRORED)
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11 views • January 06, 2020
OPCW leaks expose 'criminal' Syria cover-up -- and US media is silent (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-
https://youtu.be/IML3FpuLH_Q
Pushback with Aaron Maté
The US media continues to ignore one of 2019's top scandals: a cover-up inside the OPCW, the world's top chemical weapons watchdog, that was used to justify US-led military strikes on Syria. Theodore Postol, award-winning professor of Science, Technology and National Security policy at MIT, joins Pushback to discuss the latest leaked revelations and what he calls the "criminal" US media silence on the story.
The leaked documents and testimony from inside the OPCW show there were major doubts about the allegations the Syrian government committed a chemical weapons attack in the city of Douma in April 2018. Inspectors who were on the ground in Douma complained that their findings were distorted and excluded. According to one OPCW whistleblower, this censorship was conducted under direct US pressure.
"I hold the press accountable for not doing what they should to help protect these [whistleblowers]," Postol says. "I think it's criminal, as far as I'm concerned."
Guest: Theodore Postol, award-winning professor of Science, Technology and National Security policy at MIT.
Support Pushback at Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/aaronmate
Pushback on Twitter: https://twitter.com/pushbackshow
Aaron Maté on Twitter: https://twitter.com/aaronjmate
Pushback on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2lu7MGQ
Pushback on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/pushbackshow
Find transcripts and more at https://thegrayzone.com/pushback
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGrayzoneNews
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone
Category
News & Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-
https://youtu.be/IML3FpuLH_Q
Pushback with Aaron Maté
The US media continues to ignore one of 2019's top scandals: a cover-up inside the OPCW, the world's top chemical weapons watchdog, that was used to justify US-led military strikes on Syria. Theodore Postol, award-winning professor of Science, Technology and National Security policy at MIT, joins Pushback to discuss the latest leaked revelations and what he calls the "criminal" US media silence on the story.
The leaked documents and testimony from inside the OPCW show there were major doubts about the allegations the Syrian government committed a chemical weapons attack in the city of Douma in April 2018. Inspectors who were on the ground in Douma complained that their findings were distorted and excluded. According to one OPCW whistleblower, this censorship was conducted under direct US pressure.
"I hold the press accountable for not doing what they should to help protect these [whistleblowers]," Postol says. "I think it's criminal, as far as I'm concerned."
Guest: Theodore Postol, award-winning professor of Science, Technology and National Security policy at MIT.
Support Pushback at Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/aaronmate
Pushback on Twitter: https://twitter.com/pushbackshow
Aaron Maté on Twitter: https://twitter.com/aaronjmate
Pushback on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2lu7MGQ
Pushback on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/pushbackshow
Find transcripts and more at https://thegrayzone.com/pushback
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGrayzoneNews
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone
Category
News & Politics
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