https://gnews.org/post/pt6l8c8a

On June 24, 2022, Miles Guo revealed in Miles Grand Live that the biggest benefit of the Phoenix conference was the information that the US is working on a tax standard for digital currency. Miles Guo predicted that a new financial system would be born if the world standardized the taxation of digital currencies. HCoin will become stronger and stronger, and if the Himalaya Exchange continues to grow, the CCP will be ruined.

HCoin and Himalaya Exchange frighten the dictatorial government. The CCP takes the closed-door policy to the people because it is afraid to let people gain freedom of capital flow. The HCoin, Himalaya Exchange and Tang Ping Coin will be able to achieve freedom of capital and wealth. We realize our values. Miles Guo said that the action by the US to have the world sign up to the tax standard for the digital currency is a disaster for the CCP.