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Did they test coronavirus on Americans on American soil?
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64 views • March 01, 2020
I had something that exactly fits the description of this virus years ago and recovered naturally. I was tricked into using a defective product thereafter. Though I would begin to heal; they were harming me (I believe). My efforts to heal from the damage of the defective product led to multiple batteries and culminated in an attempted murder.
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