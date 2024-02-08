Quadriceps Muscle and The Knees Q&R

00:00:17 - If the right leg is swollen, with no acute injury where should one look to correct it? The foot does not work to help to get up from a squat.

00:03:32 - The chronic burning of my feet and sometimes legs keeps me awake at night about 4 times a week. Any help, or advice?

00:06:24 - I’m from Southern Africa. I have to go for a hip replacement, because of a cartilage condition. Now my right knee is giving me hell as well as my ankle. What can I do?

00:09:40 - I have weakness in my left knee when my foot turned out performing a lunge. Almost no pain if I drink more water than coffee.

00:12:58 - Can you do something about sciatica pain? Went to an osteopath for this and it is now giving me more trouble than before I went.









Dr. B VIP website: https://www.drbvip.com/

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drjohnbergmandc

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1





Dr. B’s Facebook Fanpage

https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/

Dr. B’s Website

https://drjohnbergman.com/





Apple Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-john-bergman-d-c/id1698300636

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JxL2dglseqZVGnEhBKLwB

Blog Talk Radio

https://www.blogtalkradio.com/askdrjohnbergman