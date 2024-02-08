Quadriceps Muscle and The Knees Q&R

00:00:17 - If the right leg is swollen, with no acute injury where should one look to correct it? The foot does not work to help to get up from a squat.
00:03:32 - The chronic burning of my feet and sometimes legs keeps me awake at night about 4 times a week. Any help, or advice?
00:06:24 - I’m from Southern Africa. I have to go for a hip replacement, because of a cartilage condition. Now my right knee is giving me hell as well as my ankle. What can I do?
00:09:40 - I have weakness in my left knee when my foot turned out performing a lunge. Almost no pain if I drink more water than coffee.
00:12:58 - Can you do something about sciatica pain? Went to an osteopath for this and it is now giving me more trouble than before I went.
