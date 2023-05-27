Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
In Black and White - Episode 5 of 8 (God & Morality)
9 views
channel image
You Can't Handle the Truth
Published 16 hours ago |

https://odysee.com/@InBlackAndWhite:d

We all know there is a crisis in America and in the world. But not since Henry Ford has such a bold, honest, and direct approach been used to attack this issue.

This is the 5th episode in an 8-part series discussing the problem of the international Jew in world affairs. A discussion between (2) men from polar opposite perspectives is brewing something America desperately needs - serious mature dialog.

This is the only episode that will be uploaded to this platform. This and all future episodes will be available at this link:
https://odysee.com/@InBlackAndWhite:d

https://inblackandwhite.net/

https://www.moneytreepublishing.com/shop/jews-are-the-problem

Show Less

Keywords
zionistanti-semitismjewbolshevikscovid-19the great resetyuval noah harari

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket