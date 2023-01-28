https://gettr.com/post/p26fv7kdcec

01/16/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, NFSC fellow fighters were protesting against CCP and its accomplice, Paul Hastings in Tokyo. Fellow fighter Black Cat talked about the Hokkaido is very important place for the CCP to realize the Ice Silk Road and it is also a strategic place where CCP tries to achieve global domination. So, the CCP bought a lot of land in Hokkaido to try to control this region.

#Hokkaido #icesilkroad #ambitionofccp

01/16/2023，对邪恶说不，新中国联邦战友们在东京抗议中共及其帮凶普衡。黑猫战友谈到，北海道是中共实现冰上丝绸之路的重要之地，也是中共企图实现全球霸权的战略要地，所以中共在北海道大量买地，试图控制这个地方。

#北海道 #冰上丝绸之路 #中共的野心





