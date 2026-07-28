Vikings in England

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⚔️ **The Vikings didn't come to England just to steal... they came to stay.**
What started as brutal raids soon became a fight for kingdoms, power, and survival. But in the end, the invasion changed not only England—it changed the Vikings themselves.
🎧 **Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description and discover the incredible story behind the Great Heathen Army and the birth of a new England.**
https://open.spotify.com/episode/7w7Ys104ji7mMNWe5wr9Rc?si=bdbf645027714916
#vikings
#vikinghistory
#historypodcast
#EnglandHistory
#AlfredTheGreat
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