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SGT Report feat UK's Dr. Samuel White: The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse [15.08.2021]
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80 views • August 15, 2021
Note: Do you own fucking research...!
The Nuremberg Code (1947):
This judgment established a new standard of ethical medical behaviour for the post World War II human rights era. Amongst other requirements, this document enunciates the requirement of voluntary informed consent of the human subject. The principle of voluntary informed consent protects the right of the individual to control his own body.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nuremberg+code+1947&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2011/04/BMJ_No_7070_Volume_313_The_Nuremberg_Code.pdf
Dr. Samuel White joins me from the UK to warn the world about the draconian and tyrannical push for mandatory vaccinations and vaccine passports - a push Dr. White is actively fighting to stop, and he's being targeted for destruction for daring to do so.
https://www.drsamwhite.com/
https://www.instagram.com/drsamuelwhite/
https://twitter.com/drsamuelwhite_
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069360998276
SGT Report
109910 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mkl0XZGOL8VN/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgt-report/
The Nuremberg Code (1947):
This judgment established a new standard of ethical medical behaviour for the post World War II human rights era. Amongst other requirements, this document enunciates the requirement of voluntary informed consent of the human subject. The principle of voluntary informed consent protects the right of the individual to control his own body.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nuremberg+code+1947&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2011/04/BMJ_No_7070_Volume_313_The_Nuremberg_Code.pdf
Dr. Samuel White joins me from the UK to warn the world about the draconian and tyrannical push for mandatory vaccinations and vaccine passports - a push Dr. White is actively fighting to stop, and he's being targeted for destruction for daring to do so.
https://www.drsamwhite.com/
https://www.instagram.com/drsamuelwhite/
https://twitter.com/drsamuelwhite_
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069360998276
SGT Report
109910 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mkl0XZGOL8VN/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgt-report/
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