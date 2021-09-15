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FULL SHOW: Breaking General Milley Cut Deal With China To Sabotage Trump Before 2020 Election
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160 views • September 15, 2021
Horrifying news day as it is confirmed now that General Milley made phone calls with China in a coup against President Trump and America taking actions never before seen in military history. Surely this will blow the deep state wide open and perhaps put Milley in congressional testimony under oath. Meanwhile, the vaccine mandates continue to be an issue of civil rights as Americans around the country are peacefully protesting against the medical tyranny. The chants of F*** Biden continued to echo throughout sports stadiums over the weekend, as Biden and Newsome were greeted by thousands of protesters at their event in Long Beach. Owen Shroyer shows what the left has done to the youth of America and the classroom in a devastating 30 minute report. Peggy Hall from The Healthy American weighs in on the vaccine mandate.
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