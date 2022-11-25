Create New Account
Episode 20 of The Jim Gale Show: The Freedom Leader Featuring Bradley Freedom
Food Forest Abundance
Published Friday

In this episode, Bradley Freedom, creator of https://thefreedompeople.org, shares ways to become more free of government control through common trusts and injunctions.

His organization helps bring people together and bond in saying “no” to all the manipulation. Instead, it focuses on “lawfully” supporting the freedom mindset, also endorsed by Jim Gale’s Food Forest Abundance.

To listen to the whole episode: https://unite.live/food-forest-abundance/the-jim-gale-show?recording_id=1680

Make sure to tune in every Friday as we release our newest episodes.

The Jim Gale Show is now available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, Podcast Addict, Unite, and many other platforms.

