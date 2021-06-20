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What Makes an Image an Idol? The Bronze Serpent and the Golden Calf
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63 views • June 20, 2021
My commentary on the 2021 Chukat Torah portion.
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 20:4-5a
Deuteronomy 5:8-9a
Numbers 21:6, 8-9
2 Kings 18:3-4
Exodus 32:1, 4-6
Picture sources:
https://askgramps.org/files/2017/10/serpents.jpg
https://biblereadingpodcast.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/bronze-serpent_iqptjp-209x300.jpg
https://2.bp.blogspot.com/-gywHA_t1r3M/WGRh-xG6TII/AAAAAAAANDE/GEBDV34YteYKxCKzGMjF9sMAMhc8co87QCLcB/s1600/Mercyseat_zpswncuiqk4.jpg
https://watchjerusalem.co.il/files/W1siZiIsIjIwMjAvMDYvMTkvMzRwdm10OGlyZl9KQUdfaGV6ZWtpYWhfMV8wLmpwZyJdXQ/7857e36b6dcb68a6/JAG%20-%20hezekiah_1_0.jpg
https://media.freebibleimages.org/stories/FB_BS_Solomon_Temple_Outer/overview-images/010-bs-solomon-temple-outer.jpg?1613598282
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/z_MxZigbLIs/hqdefault.jpg
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 20:4-5a
Deuteronomy 5:8-9a
Numbers 21:6, 8-9
2 Kings 18:3-4
Exodus 32:1, 4-6
Picture sources:
https://askgramps.org/files/2017/10/serpents.jpg
https://biblereadingpodcast.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/bronze-serpent_iqptjp-209x300.jpg
https://2.bp.blogspot.com/-gywHA_t1r3M/WGRh-xG6TII/AAAAAAAANDE/GEBDV34YteYKxCKzGMjF9sMAMhc8co87QCLcB/s1600/Mercyseat_zpswncuiqk4.jpg
https://watchjerusalem.co.il/files/W1siZiIsIjIwMjAvMDYvMTkvMzRwdm10OGlyZl9KQUdfaGV6ZWtpYWhfMV8wLmpwZyJdXQ/7857e36b6dcb68a6/JAG%20-%20hezekiah_1_0.jpg
https://media.freebibleimages.org/stories/FB_BS_Solomon_Temple_Outer/overview-images/010-bs-solomon-temple-outer.jpg?1613598282
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/z_MxZigbLIs/hqdefault.jpg
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
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