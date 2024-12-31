© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Army continues its victorious offensive in almost all directions of the front. Simultaneously with this, Russian intelligence continues to successfully identify and destroy the places for the deployment of the so-called foreign mercenaries, many of whom are active-duty soldiers and officers of armies of NATO member states. So, over the past 24 hours, more than 30 missile strikes have been carried out on the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, it is reported that all these missile strikes were combined and high-precision, indicating that the Russian military knew exactly where to strike.................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
