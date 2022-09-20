Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin III (Birds Eye View) (Minimal Commentary)

Canelo Alvarez didn’t get the wide scores most observers felt he deserved tonight, but he won what really was a clear decision over Gennadiy Golovkin to retain his undisputed super middleweight championship.

Judges had the fight 115-113, 115-113, and 116-112 for Canelo. Bad Left Hook had the fight 118-110 and 119-109 in his favor.

