Would YOU compromise on abortion to avoid CIVIL WAR

Glenn Beck





Jul 13, 2022 Glenn shares a ‘mental exercise’ — but a real dilemma faced by our Founding Fathers centuries ago: Is compromising on moral issues worth it to avoid Civil War? Would YOU support a compromise with the far-left on something like abortion, if it saved our Bill of Rights and our Republic?





Mirrored from Jul 13, 2022 Glenn shares a ‘mental exercise’ — but a real dilemma faced by our Founding Fathers centuries ago: Is compromising on moral issues worth it to avoid Civil War? Would YOU support a compromise with the far-left on something like abortion, if it saved our Bill of Rights and our Republic?



