Would YOU compromise on abortion to avoid CIVIL WAR

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Glenn Beck
Jul 13, 2022 Glenn shares a ‘mental exercise’ — but a real dilemma faced by our Founding Fathers centuries ago: Is compromising on moral issues worth it to avoid Civil War? Would YOU support a compromise with the far-left on something like abortion, if it saved our Bill of Rights and our Republic?
Mirrored from Jul 13, 2022 Glenn shares a ‘mental exercise’ — but a real dilemma faced by our Founding Fathers centuries ago: Is compromising on moral issues worth it to avoid Civil War? Would YOU support a compromise with the far-left on something like abortion, if it saved our Bill of Rights and our Republic?