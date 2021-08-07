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Why is Ivermectin banned in Australia?
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73 views • August 07, 2021
Australian Federal Senator tells us one of the main reasons Ivermectin has been banned in Australia and by default the rest of the Western Countries.
Link to studies https://c19ivermectin.com/
Link to studies https://c19ivermectin.com/
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