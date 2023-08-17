Is this normal? I FONDLED my potato plant’s buds at 3 a.m. MVI_3705

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This potato shoot caught my interest
at night, when it was obviously closed up compared to its daytime horizontal
area spread. This got me thinking, and I posit the theory that one thing it is trying
to do is minimise any damage from a potential frost. If so, how thrilling to
behold another of the limitless effects from biological responsiveness. It is
literally reading its environment, such as daylight and temperature, and taking
action accordingly.