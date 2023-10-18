Footage of Biden's arrival in Israel. Netanyahu came to the Airport to Greet Him

Footage of Biden's arrival in Israel. Netanyahu came to the airport to meet him.

and what Biden said in Israel.

BIDEN: "I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday and based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you, but there's a lot of people out there not sure, so we gotta overcome a lot of things"



The White House is discussing the possibility of using military force if Hezbollah joins the Gaza war and attacks Israel - Axios (https://www.axios.com/2023/10/17/israel-news-us-military-hezbollah-attacks?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=editorial)

Biden promised to ask the US Congress this week for an unprecedented aid package for Israel

Netanyahu acknowledged that civilians were suffering from Israeli strikes in Gaza, but stressed that the strikes were being carried out against legitimate “terrorist targets.”

Biden told Netanyahu that the United States will continue to work with Israel and partners in the region to prevent an even greater tragedy for innocent people.

US president Joe Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden's main statements:

➡️Biden said that he arrived in Israel as a sign of support from the United States;

➡️The United States will ensure the receipt of all assistance necessary for the defense of Israel;

➡️More than 1,300 people, including 31 US citizens, became victims of attacks by the radical Palestinian group Hamas in Israel;

➡️Biden considered it not Israel, but the “other side” of the conflict, responsible for yesterday’s attack on the Al-Ahly hospital in Gaza City;

➡️Biden compared the Palestinian movement Hamas with the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia).

Key statements from Netanyahu:

➡️Netanyahu thanked Biden for the unconditional support of the United States;

➡️Israel is waging an existential struggle with the Palestinian organization Hamas and fighting “on the side of civilization”; the whole world should unite around the Jewish state in this fight.





