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Saturday Live UFO vids with Analysis - The continued Decay of UFOLOGY! ] - OT Chan Live#359
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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19 views • January 10, 2021
#UFO #UFOs #GUFON #DEBUNKS #TPOM

Topics:-
1) Gen Chat
2) GUFON - Mary Hall ISS footage explained
3) SOHO cube UFOs explained - Solved
4) More Mary Hall ​pareidolia iss clouds images and reflections
5) UFOofinterest viral UFO vid Debunks with Pauls and Charles
own thoughts and extra analysis.
6) Thirdphaseofmoon vids quick look via filters and optic explanations

Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.

*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
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Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
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which goes towards production costs)
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Thanks to the Following

Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.

ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Keywords
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