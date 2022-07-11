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SPIKE PROTEINS BEGIN TO PEAK IN JULY, FREQUENCY MARKERS & MORE VOCAL PRINTS W/ DR. SHARRY EDWARDS
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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


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Dr. Sharry Edwards returns to the program to discuss the latest analysis on the COVID jab. The news is not good as we will begin to see spike levels start to peak in July depending on when the jab was administered, additional boosters and base level immunities. She also discusses her latest vocal prints on Liz Cheney and shows her treasonous allegiance to China and the WEF. See the documents mentioned in the show at https://sarahwestall.com/sharry-edwards-7-20-22/ or at https://SoundHealthOptions.com

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Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

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trumpanalysisfrequencytruthchinabidenliz cheneysarah westallbioacousticswefedwardsbusiness game changers radiojanuary 6covid jabdr sharry edwards
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