Ivermectin AT HOME Early Virus Treatment Most Effective! Do NOT take Remsdesivir. Dr. Ardis, www.TheDrArdisShow.com

Avoid the Hospital Protocols! Early HOME Treatment With Ivermectin Works Best for Covid-Cold-Flu-RSV-Virus!

FULL SHOW: AustraliaOne Party - AustraliaOne Update. Interview with Dr Bryan Ardis and Riccardo Bosi https://rumble.com/v1scqsw-australiaone-party-australiaone-update.-interview-with-dr-bryan-ardis-and-r.html

ALL ABOUT Ivermectin: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html

Dr. Bryan Ardis Bio:

"Dr Bryan Ardis is a retired chiropractic and nutritionist. Currently he is the CEO of ArdisLabs and host of the Dr. Ardis Show. He is passionate about exposing the corruption in the medical system and educating others about the truth of medical treatments available."

"...in early 2020 I lost my Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, I have been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health".

"I am passionate about exposing corruption of the medical system and the powers that be in this country. My focus is on medical freedom, education, and waking up the world with the truth."

"I hope to inform, inspire and empower those who are struggling with personal health issues. I promise to deliver real research and applicable information that can free people from emotional despair and fear, created by symptoms of disease and disinformation." www.TheDrArdisShow.com



