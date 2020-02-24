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Over 50 Died of the CoronaVirus in Qom Iran!!
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285 views • February 24, 2020
Iran's Health Ministry has dismissed a claim by a lawmaker from #Qom that the death toll from the disease in the holy Shi'ite city is about four times higher than the official number and that the government is covering up the extent of the disease's spread in #Iran.
Speaking in parliament on February 24, Qom lawmaker Ahmad Amirabadi-Farahani was quoted by the semiofficial ILNA news agency as saying that about 50 people had died in the city after being infected with the #coronavirus.
#QomIran
#coronavirusIRAN
Speaking in parliament on February 24, Qom lawmaker Ahmad Amirabadi-Farahani was quoted by the semiofficial ILNA news agency as saying that about 50 people had died in the city after being infected with the #coronavirus.
#QomIran
#coronavirusIRAN
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