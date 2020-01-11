CSIRO Lacks Empirical Proof Senator Roberts tables climate report on the CSIRO (MIRRORED)Mirrored from YouTube channel Malcolm Roberts at:-CSIRO: Today I released my report in response to CSIROs climate science claims, that were presented at the meeting held with CSIRO senior scientists on Monday 26 September 2016 in Sydney.The key findings of Senator Roberts’ report shows that CSIRO:1. Refuses to state that carbon dioxide from human activity is a danger2. Does not have empirical evidence proving that carbon dioxide from human activity effects climate3. Have used evidence in their presentation that contradicts the empirical climate evidence.4. Uses climate computer models that are neither appropriate nor recommended to be used to inform government policyIn the Senator’s first speech to the Senate he stated, “Australians should be able to rely on the information from Australian government bodies and institutions [such as the CSIRO] but we can’t.”“Queenslanders, everyday Australians, have lost jobs, paid higher taxes, wasted opportunities, lost businesses and fritted away scarce resources... nowhere is this issue more important than in our resource rich Queensland, which stands to lose the most of all our states” he said to the Senate.Senator Roberts’ research has shown billions of dollars have been wasted on mothballed white elephants such as useless desalination plants.“Our team will now move our primary focus on how the devastating economic impacts of climate alarmist polices are affecting everyday Australians, including higher taxes, destruction of industry, removal of sovereignty and implementation of appalling control mechanisms limiting personal freedom,”“The ultimate goal of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party is to dismantle Australia’s obsession with green guilt and assist in restoring our country’s former agricultural, manufacturing and economic base,” he said.At a press conference to release the report the senator was flanked by a number of renowned scientists and researchers who have supported his findings into the CSIRO. Those supporting the senator at his press conference wereInternationally eminent Canadian climatologist, geographer and environmentalist Professor Tim Ball, expert on the United Nations’ unfounded and politically motivated climate claims cited by CSIRO;American engineer, investigator and researcher Mr Tony Heller, internationally respected for exposing manipulation of temperature data by a small unit within NASA’s Goddard Institute of Space Studies and relied uponAustralian scientist, engineer and inventor Mr Peter Bobroff who was awarded an Order of Australia Medal for his services to research and compiled the site reviewing CSIRO’s claims and presenting supporting data.