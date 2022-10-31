Situation Update, Oct 31, 2022 - Why we are donating MORE money to health freedom warriors

0:00 Diesel Shortage

9:40 Food Scarcity

12:30 Election News

30:23 Depopulation

37:45 Ty and Charlene Bollinger





- We begin a new round of $100K in donations to health freedom champions

- Funds provided by Gary Heavin, who asked us to choose recipients

- Met with Andy Wakefield on the set of his new movie coming in 2023

- Diesel fuel supplies in the U.S. down to just a 15-day buffer

- We won't run out completely, but expect HUGE delays, disruptions and scarcity

- Brazil election was likely RIGGED to defeat Bolsonaro

- Paul Pelosi playing new game called rock, paper, scissors, HAMMER

- Canada pushing CHILD EUTHANASIA without parental consent

- Ukraine attacks Russian naval fleet with surface drones

- Russia cancels grain export safe passage agreement

- Ukraine calls for Putin to be banned from G20 summit

- It's all the US State Dept. running everything

- Protesters rise up in Prague, demanding diplomacy with Russia

- It's just the beginning of mass protests across Europe this winter

- Interview with Ty and Charlene Bollinger





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/