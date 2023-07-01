Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on 30 June 2023⚡️

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 30

▪️In the Starobilsk direction, the AFU is trying to counterattack in the area of the Torske protrusion.

Combat operations are conducted under conditions of lack of ammunition and personnel in the Ukrainian units.

▪️In the Soledar direction, Ukrainian forces supported by artillery continue to attack near Rozdolivka.

As a result of fierce fighting, the Russian units withdrew an average of 150 meters, occupying a reserve line of defense.

▪️Near Bakhmut, AFU units continue to attack on the flanks, including in the areas of Berkhivka, Klyshchyivka and Kurdyumivka.

The Russian forces confidently hold their ground, destroying enemy equipment and manpower.

▪️Throughout the day, Ukrainian forces shelled populated areas of the Donetsk People's Republic in a chaotic manner.

Yasynuvata came under heavy fire: apartment buildings, private houses, the administration and the hospital were damaged. Nine people were wounded.

▪️In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian units are probing the Russian defense, acting in small infantry groups.

Overall, the situation in the areas near Orikhiv remains stable and under control.

▪️The AFU once again launched Storm Shadow missile strikes against Berdyansk in Zaporizhzhia region.

Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense teams, casualties and significant destruction were avoided.

▪️In the Kherson direction, Russian forces used Iskander missile launchers to strike the Antonovsky Bridge.

Nevertheless, Ukrainian forces continue to remotely mine the access roads, preventing the elimination of the bridgehead.