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Bitchute Censoring Vax Content? [the shots give you AIDS FACT]
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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351 views • February 11, 2022
Bitchute Censoring Vax Content? [the shots give you AIDS FACT]

WE'RE IN TROUBLE NOW THERE'S NO PLATFORM FOR THE TRUTH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aYuLD5SR6ThE/

Covid Vaccines induce AIDS. WE knew this since almost the start.
. they tested it when they created it in the 80s.. now they mastered it right into a needle. brilliant....
how to kill everyone without getting caught.
well until the end..

Using HIV To Make Covid Vaccines
https://odysee.com/@True_World:f/MSM-BBC-Admits-Using-HIV-To-Make-Covid-Vaccines-longer-again-spot-BBC-potvrzuje-ze-je-HIV-pridavana-do-Covid-Vakcin-delsi-spot-znovu:7?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4

H I V in the vaccine!
01 Apr 2021
https://www.roxytube.com/v/medZTy also, we called it a year ago

Dr. Robert Willner Accused Anthony Fauci Of Genocide, Fauci Helped Created AIDS
15 May 2021
https://www.roxytube.com/v/kuRt7G

FINAL PRODUCT:
VAIDS PLANDEMIC - The Real Pandemic Caused by the Bioweaponized Covid Vaccines https://www.roxytube.com/v/FOgBPk

VAIDS: Is This What’s Coming Next?
https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever:9/vaids-Broadband-High:8?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4

https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1338856515271921672?referrer=shane_st_pierre


====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
(Get around censorship) https://instabio.cc/4021015JOnvg7


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***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
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Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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