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Bitchute Censoring Vax Content? [the shots give you AIDS FACT]
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351 views • February 11, 2022
Bitchute Censoring Vax Content? [the shots give you AIDS FACT]
WE'RE IN TROUBLE NOW THERE'S NO PLATFORM FOR THE TRUTH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aYuLD5SR6ThE/
Covid Vaccines induce AIDS. WE knew this since almost the start.
. they tested it when they created it in the 80s.. now they mastered it right into a needle. brilliant....
how to kill everyone without getting caught.
well until the end..
Using HIV To Make Covid Vaccines
https://odysee.com/@True_World:f/MSM-BBC-Admits-Using-HIV-To-Make-Covid-Vaccines-longer-again-spot-BBC-potvrzuje-ze-je-HIV-pridavana-do-Covid-Vakcin-delsi-spot-znovu:7?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
H I V in the vaccine!
01 Apr 2021
https://www.roxytube.com/v/medZTy also, we called it a year ago
Dr. Robert Willner Accused Anthony Fauci Of Genocide, Fauci Helped Created AIDS
15 May 2021
https://www.roxytube.com/v/kuRt7G
FINAL PRODUCT:
VAIDS PLANDEMIC - The Real Pandemic Caused by the Bioweaponized Covid Vaccines https://www.roxytube.com/v/FOgBPk
VAIDS: Is This What’s Coming Next?
https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever:9/vaids-Broadband-High:8?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1338856515271921672?referrer=shane_st_pierre
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
(Get around censorship) https://instabio.cc/4021015JOnvg7
TShirts for Charity
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
==
WE'RE IN TROUBLE NOW THERE'S NO PLATFORM FOR THE TRUTH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aYuLD5SR6ThE/
Covid Vaccines induce AIDS. WE knew this since almost the start.
. they tested it when they created it in the 80s.. now they mastered it right into a needle. brilliant....
how to kill everyone without getting caught.
well until the end..
Using HIV To Make Covid Vaccines
https://odysee.com/@True_World:f/MSM-BBC-Admits-Using-HIV-To-Make-Covid-Vaccines-longer-again-spot-BBC-potvrzuje-ze-je-HIV-pridavana-do-Covid-Vakcin-delsi-spot-znovu:7?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
H I V in the vaccine!
01 Apr 2021
https://www.roxytube.com/v/medZTy also, we called it a year ago
Dr. Robert Willner Accused Anthony Fauci Of Genocide, Fauci Helped Created AIDS
15 May 2021
https://www.roxytube.com/v/kuRt7G
FINAL PRODUCT:
VAIDS PLANDEMIC - The Real Pandemic Caused by the Bioweaponized Covid Vaccines https://www.roxytube.com/v/FOgBPk
VAIDS: Is This What’s Coming Next?
https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever:9/vaids-Broadband-High:8?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1338856515271921672?referrer=shane_st_pierre
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
(Get around censorship) https://instabio.cc/4021015JOnvg7
TShirts for Charity
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
==
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