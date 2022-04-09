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Ukraine War UNCUT UNDER FIRE in the trenches of the Donbass War
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371 views • April 09, 2022
Patrick Lancaster. (2016)
RAW War & UNEDITED: Ukraine forces opened fire on LPR positions with artillery, sniper fire, and small arms breaking Minsk agreements. We were in the LPR trenches when intense battle erupted, Here is unedited video of the point when the LPR position we were in was complete bombarded with artillery.The Ukraine War is still raging.
Full detailed UKRAINE WAR SPECIAL REPORT on the way with video from all angles.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAo7go-4l0g
RAW War & UNEDITED: Ukraine forces opened fire on LPR positions with artillery, sniper fire, and small arms breaking Minsk agreements. We were in the LPR trenches when intense battle erupted, Here is unedited video of the point when the LPR position we were in was complete bombarded with artillery.The Ukraine War is still raging.
Full detailed UKRAINE WAR SPECIAL REPORT on the way with video from all angles.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAo7go-4l0g
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