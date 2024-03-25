Create New Account
Knowledge Shall Be Increased-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 24 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we have studied Daniel before, and we've studied Revelation before, but tonight we are merging the two books to see if we can make a single book out of what we read there. Guess what? We can get pretty close to accomplishing that due to the complementary and overlapping nature of the two books. Daniel was a man in the dispersion, John was a man in exile. Daniel was given visions and a visitation from angels, John was taken up of the Spirit and shown visions. Both Daniel and John lived under the rule of men who qualify as types of Antichrist. Both men were supernaturally protected as they ministered. Both men witnessed end times events that are still future as you read this, and both men prophesied of the Jews in the Tribulation. Daniel was told to seal up his book of prophecy until it was time, Revelation opens a 7-sealed book and says it is time. At the end of Revelation, a man who looks a whole lot like Daniel shows up for a "Bible Study" with John, and when they do the command to "Seal not the sayings of the prophecy of this book: for the time is at hand." is given. Wild, crazy and off the charts? You better believe it. Tonight in Part #3, we examine the literal explosion of knowledge and the instantaneous travel we all take on a daily basis.


