© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Campbell, Ph.D. Improper COVID Shots Cause Myopericarditis says pier-reviewed Oxford study
Follow
0
Share
Report
47 views • October 22, 2021
If you don’t aspirate the shot, there is no way to know if it’s going into the muscle or the vein.
- Pier-reviewed Oxford study proves that improper shots given IV instead of IM cause Myopericarditis.
- Both Pfizer and Moderna clearly state their shots should only be given via Intra-Muscular (IM) route. The only way to assure this is to aspirate the shot. They are not doing this and the result of an IV shot is Myopericarditis, permanent degeneration and death of heart muscle cells which do not regenerate.
- CDC and WHO guidelines no longer recommend proper shot protocol in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidelines. They actually say “don’t aspirate”.
- Pier-reviewed Oxford study proves that improper shots given IV instead of IM cause Myopericarditis.
- Both Pfizer and Moderna clearly state their shots should only be given via Intra-Muscular (IM) route. The only way to assure this is to aspirate the shot. They are not doing this and the result of an IV shot is Myopericarditis, permanent degeneration and death of heart muscle cells which do not regenerate.
- CDC and WHO guidelines no longer recommend proper shot protocol in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidelines. They actually say “don’t aspirate”.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.