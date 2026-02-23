BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Vulcan Mystery Object of 1800s that Science Hid
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5187 followers
116 views • 1 day ago

The sky...a field of luminaries hiding superconstructions. The Phoenix...observed by astronomers and called Vulcan. Einstein...the deceiver used by academia to hide these truths.


If you're interested in uncensored information that is inappropriate for YouTube, VISIT ARCHAIX.TV!! Subscriptions are under $6/month and the information is FANTASTIC!


We live inside the Simulacrum, an almost perfect copy of a reality that is located somewhere else, perhaps a series of events yet to occur [simulations], or a past history playing out over and again as we continue to explore options OUTSIDE this Construct.


Archaix Underground - copy and paste into an internet browser to subscribe($5.52 /month) and set up your account, and then download the app if you want to use it. https://archaix-underground.circle.so/checkout/archaix-underground-membership


Houston MeetUps are always great and hope to see you there. Tickets- https://archaix.ticketspice.com/archaix-meetups


Re-Awaken the Immortal Within [207 packed pages] now available

https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart


Archaix website- https://archaix.com/


CHRONICON: downloadable Chronicon, 1055 pages of world history and future now with about 380 charts. Link- https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart


Archaix for KIDS- 1048 pages of Nursery Rhymes & Children's Tales [14 Collections from Old Books] ready. $9.66. https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart


Archaix Store- https://archaixstore.com t-shirts, mugs, stickers, drives, books


Archaix Books- https://archaix.com/books all authored by Jason


Archaix Chart downloads- https://archaix.com/charts


ACADEMY- https://archaix.com/academy


Archaix Resources- https://archaix.com/resources


Archaix X (Twitter) https://x.com/archaix138


MAIL Archaix/ Jason at: PO Box 493 Willis, TX 77378


educationtruthapocalypsehidden truthastronomyunderworldcalendarsold worldarchaix
