What Are Possible Forevers Collection

What Are Possible Forevers
We Have To Find True Feelings
We Were Children In The Sun
What About An End To The Wind
What Are You Doing Tonight
What Becomes Of All My Writings
What Can My Loneliness Find
Elizabeth Vitale, EVitale Stories
https://www.elizabethvitale.com
