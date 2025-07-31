DURHAM DECLASSIFIED ⚠️ | 31 JULY 2025

Chairman Grassley calls this "one of the biggest political scandals and cover-ups in American history." He's right. The classified annex of the Durham report has been declassified, and it confirms what we all suspected. Hillary Clinton, Obama, and the intelligence community worked together to launch a smear campaign against President Trump. Today, we will be diving into what these declassified pages hold. Later, Trump and RFK have just announced a new digital health tech ecosystem, with some drawing parallels to biometric surveillance. Not everyone is happy about this, pointing toward the United States possibly being ushered into a sort of digital twin surveillance state. Finally, we'll be discussing how Jerome Powell is refusing to lower interest rates, Nancy Pelosi exploding on live television, and the tsunami that is looming in the Pacific Ocean. All this and more on today's Untamed!





https://x.com/joeoltmannx

https://x.com/mattwallace888





Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann





https://untamednation.com/





Support the Untamed Sponsors!





How Untamed can help protect YOUR savings! Learn more today at Untamedgold.com #goldcopartner





Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new





Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!





Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products









Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW





Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help