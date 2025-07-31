BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DURHAM DECLASSIFIED ⚠️ | 31 JULY 2025
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
137 followers
31 views • 2 days ago

Chairman Grassley calls this "one of the biggest political scandals and cover-ups in American history." He's right. The classified annex of the Durham report has been declassified, and it confirms what we all suspected. Hillary Clinton, Obama, and the intelligence community worked together to launch a smear campaign against President Trump. Today, we will be diving into what these declassified pages hold. Later, Trump and RFK have just announced a new digital health tech ecosystem, with some drawing parallels to biometric surveillance. Not everyone is happy about this, pointing toward the United States possibly being ushered into a sort of digital twin surveillance state. Finally, we'll be discussing how Jerome Powell is refusing to lower interest rates, Nancy Pelosi exploding on live television, and the tsunami that is looming in the Pacific Ocean. All this and more on today's Untamed!


https://x.com/joeoltmannx

https://x.com/mattwallace888


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


https://untamednation.com/


Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
