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Doctor known for Hydroxychloroquine nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
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32 views • June 02, 2021
OAN / Palmer Foundation, April 30, 2021
Doctor Vladimir Zelenko, who became known for using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, has been nominated for a Peace Prize.
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko was included in a group of doctors from around the world that were nominated as a group for the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in addressing the coronavirus pandemic.
“It gives credibility to the message,” Dr. Zelenko said. “Which is, treat early and live.”
One America’s Caitlin Sinclair has more in this interview.
https://www.palmerfoundation.com.au/doctor-known-for-hydroxychloroquine-nominated-for-nobel-peace-prize/
Doctor Vladimir Zelenko, who became known for using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, has been nominated for a Peace Prize.
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko was included in a group of doctors from around the world that were nominated as a group for the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in addressing the coronavirus pandemic.
“It gives credibility to the message,” Dr. Zelenko said. “Which is, treat early and live.”
One America’s Caitlin Sinclair has more in this interview.
https://www.palmerfoundation.com.au/doctor-known-for-hydroxychloroquine-nominated-for-nobel-peace-prize/
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