Omicron: 'The White Hat Perfect Virus'

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Scientific evidence suggests Omicron may have also been created in a laboratory — and also leaked.
As Dr. Steven Quay explains, there are several indications that it did not come from nature.
“It’s sort of the white-hat perfect virus if you had to engineer one.”
It is a weak, transmissible strain.
It affects the upper airways rather than lungs.
It triggers immunity without significant disease.
Watters’ World | 8 January 2022