Omicron: 'The White Hat Perfect Virus'

Scientific evidence suggests Omicron may have also been created in a laboratory — and also leaked.

As Dr. Steven Quay explains, there are several indications that it did not come from nature.

“It’s sort of the white-hat perfect virus if you had to engineer one.”

It is a weak, transmissible strain.

It affects the upper airways rather than lungs.

It triggers immunity without significant disease.





Watters’ World | 8 January 2022