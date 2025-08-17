NETANYAHU DEPUTY ARRESTED 🔞 IN VEGAS CHILD PREDATOR STING❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credit to Jake Shields: https://x.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/1956771100068835818
An Israeli cyber official was reportedly caught in a Las Vegas child exploitation sting, and then quickly released and returned to Israel under diplomatic protection.
Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger, along with independent journalist James Li, discuss the handling of the case, comparing it to religious and political hypocrisy, and suggest impunity for Israeli officials mirrors broader geopolitical double standards. The conversation detours into critiques of Christian Zionism, U.S.–Israel relations, and propaganda efforts targeting influencers, before turning satirical with jokes about Judeo-Christian “values.”
James Li on Twitter: https://twitter.com/5149jamesli
James Li on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@5149jamesli
Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger
Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com
Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-membership
Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour
Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/ytlivestreams
LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS:
Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/ytlivestreams
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydoreshow
WATCH / LISTEN FREE:
Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com
Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)
ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS:
Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-membership
SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW:
Make a Donation: https://www.jimmydore.com/
Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://thejimmydoreshow.dashery.com/
https://dobynsfamilycreations.com/collections/the-jimmy-dore-show-store
DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP:
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-dore/id839294547
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jimmydore.jimmydore
Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore
Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib
About The Jimmy Dore Show:
#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.