Israel has seized 1,015 sq km across Gaza, Lebanon, & Syria since October 7

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Israel has seized 1,015 sq km (about 392 square miles) across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria since October 7
Netanyahu calls it a "ring of security" — the map calls it something else entirely. The Financial Times ran the numbers:
🔶 576 sq km in southern Lebanon — troops dug in up to 12 km deep, razing villages along the border
🔶 233 sq km in Syria — from Mount Hermon south to an abandoned Syrian base, including a raid 50 km into Syrian territory
🔶 206 sq km inside Gaza — Israeli forces now control more than half the enclave; 2 million people are crammed into 40% of prewar territory
🔶 In private, Israeli officials insist they have no territorial ambitions in Lebanon. In public, Netanyahu says troops are "not leaving."
The ceasefire was supposed to end the emergency. Instead it became the blueprint.
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