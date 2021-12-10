Turn Into Change | Live By Heart Today #43

LBHT #43 - Peter Lucas joins Dawn and Wendy for another heart to heart convo about how our living agreements can lead us to the truth of who we really are and our divine purpose.



Peter Lucas is the Founder of Full Spectrum Performance and a personal trainer who specializes in wellness and fitness development. www.FSPerformance.com



We'll talk about how practicing love, gratitude and forgiveness helps us transcend our human condition and accept change as part of the process of knowing ourselves better.



Join us as we have an organic heart to heart about the mind, body and soul connection. Each show is a self-contained mini-discourse that progressively compounds over its Season to support an over-arching topic of Self development.



This show is part of the Season 4 topic: Living Agreements.



Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg, a Medical Intuitive and Coherence Coach and Wendy R Wolf, a Professional Transformation Facilitator. Produced and distributed by Retro Earth Studio.