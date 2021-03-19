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UNIversal DISClosure 2020 HD 3D. The Most Interesting Video On Earth. Construct Of Reality? [01.12.2018]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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115 views • March 19, 2021
The views and imagery in this video are for documentary and free discussion purposes only. You are entitled to draw your own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or harm the community.

Pinned by NorbzWorld 2 years ago (edited)
Part 3 - grand finale - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WeNcApKqWKU :: I love you Universe - my Polarian - my parents - those close me - and everyone I've ever crossed paths or will cross paths with. I welcome whatever this brings. EDIT: Debates, critiques, etc. all welcome, the moment you turn into a douchebag and start insulting anyone or the collective, your comment is gone.

NorbzWorld
23.7K subscribers
398,301 views • Dec 1, 2018
https://youtu.be/jH44AfehEdY

PART 3: Grand Finale - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WeNcApKqWKU
https://youtu.be/WeNcApKqWKU
It's a MUST SEE for all truth seekers, share it in your groups/social media as far/wide as you can :)

EDIT: Dec 6th - Thank you for being on this journey. A few words - I have to say NO to all interviews, especially MSM. Still grieving and getting way too much unwanted attention as we get close.

I wish I had all the answers re those asking where to be, what to be doing, how it will affect them because they have x/y/z in their body/psyche.. As the conduit I cap out too. I wanted to physically be up North, in Poland my home country. But death came in three in my family + cov1d hit and so I'll be moving my mom on the 21'st here in Toronto vs being with the Auroras..

I hope you all have a beautiful experience no matter what happens. If nothing happens, I hope you can still look at the dozen roses we gave you here without focusing on the thorn, and that this work has helped you better understand your experience and implement positivity in to your life :). I love you.

Links to InfoGraphics/Frames:
https://www.patreon.com/posts/26738796

TRANSLATIONS & SUBTITLES IN OTHER LANGUAGES (THANK YOU TO ALL WHO CONTRIBUTED!):

If you transcribe/translate/redo this in your language, please let me know in the comments and I'll update the list above.

Reverse engineering the globe. We are encouraging any and every channel, platform, blogger, etc. to mirror/re-upload/Premiere this ASAP to ensure our outreach cannot be minimized by design (all truth channels are being targeted and messed with right now).

All we ask is that you copy/paste the links below and link back to our channels. Thank you.
- - -
NorbzWorld:
https://www.youtube.com/NorbzWorld

Martin Kenny:
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrMartinkenny
- - -
Please watch these to help and prepare:

Links to InfoGraphics/Frames: https://www.patreon.com/posts/26738796

Frequency Life Chart: https://www.patreon.com/posts/norbz-frequency-25494467

UNIversal DISClosure TEXT SCRIPT: https://www.patreon.com/posts/universal-script-25518606

The Norb Theory: https://youtu.be/_t_hzzhcBqE

FlatEarth Universe Martin Kenny: https://youtu.be/2PJ1_uKGLVM

3D Master Renders now entered into Public Domain: https://youtu.be/Uw4FeKbt8b8

Interview with Norb & Martin by Neo Glimmer: https://youtu.be/RmfTtfyCLEc

Christmas Tree is a GeoCentric Ritual: https://youtu.be/CymFPNy87Do

8D ASMR Digital Detox - Frequency Healing: https://youtu.be/Ck39VNvShJA

10 Flat Commandments: https://youtu.be/ulBMFb7L48I

Frequency / Cymatics / Bio-Sonoluminescence: https://youtu.be/AJJ_z6pwUrE
^ This is beautiful - greatly goes into the sine wave/sonar

Confessions Of A Music Insider / Weaponizing Sound:
Confessions Of A Music Insider / Weaponizing Sound
Confessions Of A Music Insider / Weaponizing Sound
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FsH82gfORQ [Private Video!]
^ This is how music really influences masses

History Of Flat Earth: https://youtu.be/XcZMPqvKi5E

No Forests On Earth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHkiZNT3cyE
[Video unavailable. This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.}

Under The Dome: https://youtu.be/fk4YqPtvJao

200 Proofs Earth Is Not A Spinning Ball: https://youtu.be/-Ax_YpQsy88

It All Starts With Magnetism: https://youtu.be/O1nv0KlbHDM
- - -
Take a journey with us to discover who we are, where we are, why we are here, and where we are going. Learn about ages, races, civilizations, states of consciousness and more. The cosmic egg and calendar explains all 5 epoch cycles, and makes a bold prediction for the year 2020.

#UNIversalDISClosure #CosmicCalendar #SpaceTimeMatter
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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