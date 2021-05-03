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Defense against AI Borg nanobot prion from COVID-19 vaccinated people's breath & skin pores
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194 views • May 03, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2021).
Maintaining health against the Borg nanites from COVID-19 vaccinated people’s bodies
Scott and Louisa shares some things you can do to fight the Borg nanite nanobots femtobots picobots that are pouring out of the breaths and skin pores of the COVID-19 vaccinated people, and the chemtrail’s Morgellons sentient AI parasite Borg nanites, and the Illuminati NWO nanites in the water and food. However, the only ultimate healer is our Creator God YHWH Jesus. I think Scott and Louisa may be 16th planet ring Pleiadians, who are our allies against the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites. They are enemies of the shapeshifting Draco avatar communist Satanist pedophile cannibal feminist witches’ faction, who are eating our human babies. They are supporting Donald Trump and the military, so they may be part of the Kuiper Belt Alliance of nephilim & chimera alien species, of which Donald Trump’s “Black Sun” Nazi 4th Reich cybernetic Dracos seem to be part of. They are posing as Christians, but you need to be careful, because they will bring in New Age white witchcraft doctrines like meditation to the Grigori Pleiadian Watcher fallen angels. Meditation should only be on God’s Word, or else, New Age meditation will invite all kinds of demonic spirits into you. All this Borgification nanites are being allowed into our realm, because the Illuminati post-1960s “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch Jezebel’s and Sananda Jesus’ hippy grandchildren religious Christian corrupted humanity and society by “redefining hundreds of Bible verses” and “rebelling against women’s head coverings” and “cross-dressing in Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers” and “taxing 10% salary unbiblical tithes,” and religious Christians are dabbling in Western medical alchemy science Babylonian witchcraft of Semjaza and health insurance. If they conduct medical witchcraft, then they will be consumed by witchcraft’s Wicca technocracy COVID-19 vaccines. We real Christians have been warning them for decades, but these pastors and religious Christian convert hordes do not listen, but they ignore and kick us out of their churches, just like they did to Jesus. Even worse, many of them are playing these Cyber Punk video games, and giving Satan Lucifer the permission to change them into transhumanism Borg soulless creatures. The wages of sin is death, but God’s Word who is Christ is life and wisdom. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… I will tell you how stupid the enemy is. They are attacking with deep sleepiness attacks to try to prevent me from writing and posting, but they are attacking with extreme pain attacks in my left shoulder and back, at the same time. They need to decide whether they want me to sleep or to have pain. They cannot have both a sleeping person with pain. They need common sense. What kind of an enemy are we fighting with? End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Maintaining health against the Borg nanites from COVID-19 vaccinated people’s bodies
Scott and Louisa shares some things you can do to fight the Borg nanite nanobots femtobots picobots that are pouring out of the breaths and skin pores of the COVID-19 vaccinated people, and the chemtrail’s Morgellons sentient AI parasite Borg nanites, and the Illuminati NWO nanites in the water and food. However, the only ultimate healer is our Creator God YHWH Jesus. I think Scott and Louisa may be 16th planet ring Pleiadians, who are our allies against the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites. They are enemies of the shapeshifting Draco avatar communist Satanist pedophile cannibal feminist witches’ faction, who are eating our human babies. They are supporting Donald Trump and the military, so they may be part of the Kuiper Belt Alliance of nephilim & chimera alien species, of which Donald Trump’s “Black Sun” Nazi 4th Reich cybernetic Dracos seem to be part of. They are posing as Christians, but you need to be careful, because they will bring in New Age white witchcraft doctrines like meditation to the Grigori Pleiadian Watcher fallen angels. Meditation should only be on God’s Word, or else, New Age meditation will invite all kinds of demonic spirits into you. All this Borgification nanites are being allowed into our realm, because the Illuminati post-1960s “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch Jezebel’s and Sananda Jesus’ hippy grandchildren religious Christian corrupted humanity and society by “redefining hundreds of Bible verses” and “rebelling against women’s head coverings” and “cross-dressing in Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers” and “taxing 10% salary unbiblical tithes,” and religious Christians are dabbling in Western medical alchemy science Babylonian witchcraft of Semjaza and health insurance. If they conduct medical witchcraft, then they will be consumed by witchcraft’s Wicca technocracy COVID-19 vaccines. We real Christians have been warning them for decades, but these pastors and religious Christian convert hordes do not listen, but they ignore and kick us out of their churches, just like they did to Jesus. Even worse, many of them are playing these Cyber Punk video games, and giving Satan Lucifer the permission to change them into transhumanism Borg soulless creatures. The wages of sin is death, but God’s Word who is Christ is life and wisdom. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… I will tell you how stupid the enemy is. They are attacking with deep sleepiness attacks to try to prevent me from writing and posting, but they are attacking with extreme pain attacks in my left shoulder and back, at the same time. They need to decide whether they want me to sleep or to have pain. They cannot have both a sleeping person with pain. They need common sense. What kind of an enemy are we fighting with? End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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