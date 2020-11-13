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COVID 19 - геноцид населения мира . World humans genocide masking by covid19
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32 views • November 13, 2020
Информация о преступной античеловеческой деятельности и массовый геноцид со стороны правительств государств под прекрытием коронавируса. Выступают специалисты высокого класса со стороны медицины из разных стран мира.
Information about Countries governments antihuman activities, that may be qualified as mass genocide around the world. Speaking high level specialists in field of medicine from around the world.
Information about Countries governments antihuman activities, that may be qualified as mass genocide around the world. Speaking high level specialists in field of medicine from around the world.
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